Ulinzi Stars end poor run as Bandari bag crucial away win

Ulinzi Stars Saturday ended a seven-match winless streak with a slim 1-0 win over Bidco United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium.

In an earlier fixture at the same venue, Bandari maintained their grip on third place with a 2-0 victory over Posta Rangers.

Ulinzi foward Masita Masuta's close range finish after a superb through pass from John Kago in the 23rd minute was all the soldiers needed to bag maximum points.

The last time Ulinzi Stars won a league match was on February 26 when they edged out KCB by a solitary goal at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The three points propelled the soldiers to 12th position on 34 points with two games in hand while Bidco United are 13th on 33 points from 29 games.

Second half goals from Keegan Ndemi in the 60th minute and a late strike by Johana Mwita saw Bandari avenge their first leg defeat to Posta Rangers.

After 29 rounds, the Dockers are third on 50 points with just five matches to the end of the season.

Posta Rangers, who have played the same number of games have garnered 42 points and sit seventh on the log.

Bandari coach and former Kenyan international Anthony 'Modo' Kimani admitted they struggled against the mailmen but praised his charges for bagging goals in the second half.

"We want to finish strongly this season, we came up against a resilient Posta but I am glad the boys did well. Maintaining tactical discipline gave us this win," said Kimani.

His opposite number Salim Ali bemoaned missed chances in the game and called on his charges to work hard in the remaining five matches.

"In football, you must capitalise on the chances you get. The first goal we conceded was because we were under pressure while the second one was a mistake from our defender," said Ali.

Saturday results

Posta Rangers 0-2 Bandari

Bidco United 0-1 Ulinzi Stars

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Sunday

Kariobangi Sharks v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

KCB v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex, 3.30pm)

Tusker v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ruaraka)

Nzoia Sugar v Kenya Police (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (MISC Kasarani)

Monday