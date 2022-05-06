Homeboyz and Tusker face decisive title race moment

As two of the country's biggest clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards prepare to face-off on Sunday in the “Mashemeji” derby duel, another big clash will also be on the cards on the same day in Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, chasing a maiden league title tackle second-placed reigning champion Tusker at Ruaraka ground in a fixture that could play a big part in deciding this year’s league winner.

Former champions Mathare United failed to turn up for their fixture against Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, and, having also failed to honour two other games, as per the league rules, stand relegated.

The “Slum Boys” also did not show up against Ulinzi Stars and Bandari.

“It is sad that this has happened and as players we are really disappointed. Let those who built their careers on this great club come out and help because even in the lower league things won't be different if there is no money," said a senior Mathare United player who did not want to be named.

"Any club that doesn't turn up for three fixtures, shall be suspended for the rest of the season, shall be relegated to the lower league for the rest of the season and may face other disciplinary actions," says the competition’s rule number 3.1.12.

Homeboyz (56 points) and Tusker (52 points) are separated by four points making their head-to-head on Sunday extra significant.

Homeboyz ended its four match winless streak against Tusker by winning the first leg by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and may be confident of stopping the Robert Matano-coached outfit.

David Okoth who has netted 11 goals for Homeboyz and Tanzania important Joshua Ibrahim - who has nine goals to his account for Tusker - are the players to watch.

Homeboyz have only lost twice this season but face a Brewers side that has won its last three games and are riding high on confidence and motivation.

Will the league title be decided Sunday? That will only be answered retrospectively, at the end of the season.

Fixtures (all kick-offs 3pm unless stated)

Saturday:

Posta Rangers v Bandari (Thika, 1pm)

Bidco Utd v Ulinzi Stars (Thika)

KCB v FC Talanta (MISC Annex)

Sunday:

K. Sharks v Vihiga Bullets (MISC Annex)

Tusker v K. Homeboyz (Ruaraka)

Nzoia v Police (Sudi)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (MISC, 3pm)

Monday