Ulinzi Starlets sink Vihiga Queens to retain Women's Super Cup

Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Wambua has challenged his charges to build on their victory in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Super Cup and win the league title this term.

Wambua was speaking after guiding Ulinzi Starlets to a commanding 2-0 win over Vihiga Queens to retain the Women's Super Cup at Kenya Utalii College Sports Club in Nairobi on Saturday.

"We played against a good side who are fresh from Cecafa championships in Uganda. Winning against Vihiga is not easy. Now this is done we want to shift our focus to preparing for the new season. Our target is to win the league," said Wambua.

The match, which is the curtain raiser for the 2023/24 Kenya Women Premier League campaign which kicks off next weekend, was attended Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who awarded each team Sh50,000.

Ulinzi also went home with a trophy and medals.

The Super Cup is contested by the winner of the KWPL and the FKF Women Cup holders.

Vihiga won the league last season with Ulinzi retaining the FKF Women's Cup.

This was the second edition of the Women's Super Cup after the 2021 edition where Ulinzi won the crown.

Both teams had their fair share of scoring opportunities in the opening half but it is Ulinzi who went to the breather 1-0 up.

Kenyan international forward Mercy Airo had a golden chance to break the deadlock for the soldiers on 12 minutes, but she was unable to get past Ruth Khasoha and Martha Amunyolete, who stood firm for Vihiga.

Another promising chance came for Ulinzi a minute later after striker Fasila Adhiambo was fouled by Amunyolete in a promising position.

Lucy Akoth stepped up to take the set-piece, but her shot sailed over the bar.

Ulinzi continued to knock and their persistence paid off in the 40th minute when Joy Kinglady made a clever run and received a defence-splitting pass from Khatesiah Ngairah to give Ulinzi the lead.

Vihiga coach Boniface Nyamunyamu had seen enough and made two quick substitutions at the start of the second half in an attempt to bolster their attack.

Bertha Omitta and Claudia Kadenge were brought on to replace Tumaini Waliaula and Maureen Ater, respectively.

Despite the early changes, Vihiga struggled to impose themselves in the game.

And soon, Ulinzi were 2-0 up.

Airo extended Ulinzi's lead after latching onto Margaret Odiro's pass.

Omitta could have reduced the deficit nine minutes before time but her attempt was off target.

Vihiga will pray for a better outing when they host Ulinzi Starlets in the opening match of the KWPL season next weekend at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Nyamunyamu said that things didn't go as planned.