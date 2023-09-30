Logarusic-led Kenya Police off the mark, Posta stay top

Zdravko Logarusic on Saturday made his bow as Kenya Police coach with a thrilling 2-0 win over Bidco United at their Police Sacco Stadium backyard.

The win saw the law enforcers bring to a halt their winless run in the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) campaign.

At the same time, leaders Posta Rangers maintained their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Earlier on at the same venue, Nairobi City Stars compounded Sofapaka’s woes with a 2-1 win, while newcomers Murang’a Seal bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Kenya Police management had last Thursday moved to arrest the team’s poor performance by appointing Logarusic as the team’s new coach.

He replaced Francis Baraza, who failed to guide the team to victory in their four opening matches of the campaign.

Police battled to a barren draw with Sharks in their opening match of the season on August 26, before losing 3-0 to Posta a week later.

They then drew 1-1 and 2-2 with Shabana FC and Leopards respectively.

Goals from Kenneth Muguna and Clinton Okinyi in the 16th and 86th minutes were enough to hand Bidco their first loss of the season.

"We have played well but there is still a lot of work to be done. We have good players whom I believe can help the team achieve its target," said Logarusic.

Police are placed 11th with six points, seven behind leaders Posta.

Forward Patrick Otieno scored in the seventh minute to help Posta register their fourth win of the season.

In the five matches that they have played, only Bidco escaped the scalp of coach John Kamau’s side with a 0-0 draw.

They defeated Muranga (1-0), Sofapaka (3-1) and Police (3-0).

It was the first loss that Sharks suffered this season. They remain fourth on the standings with eight points.

Sofapaka failed to bring their losing streak to a halt against City Stars, thanks to goals by Kelvin Temesi and Vincent Owino on 32 minutes and 59 minutes respectively.

Evans Maliachi netted Sofapaka’s goal in the 54th minute.

Sofapaka, who lifted the FKF-PL title in 2009, have now lost in their last four matches after opening the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia.

Their other losses are against Bandari (1-0), Posta (3-1) and Ulinzi Stars (1-0).

‘Batoto ba Mungu’ are bottom with one point, while City Stars, who have now won two matches, drawn two and lost in one, are fifth with eight points.

Murang'a are second with nine points thanks to Wilson Kamau's 74th minute strike that saw them sink Nzoia - who are 12th with five points.

Saturday’s matches

Sofapaka 1 Nairobi City Stars 2

Nzoia Sugar 0 Muranga Seal 1

Police FC 2 Bidco United 0

Kariobangi Sharks 0 Posta Rangers 1

Playing on Sunday

AFC Leopards v Shabana (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Gor Mahia v KCB (Nyayo National Stadium)

Bandari v Kakamega Homeboyz (Mbaraki Sports Ground)

Tusker v FC Talanta (Ruaraka Grounds)