Ulinzi Starlets, Police to renew rivalry in FKF Women's Cup

Holders Ulinzi Starlets will now face Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) leaders Kenya Police Bullets in the semi-finals of the FKF Women's Cup next month.

FKF-PL sides Zetech Sparks and Kibera Soccer Ladies will also face off in another semi-final.

The semi-finals will be played at the Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Bullets defeated Kangemi Ladies 4-1 to storm the semis at the weekend, while Ulinzi beat Milima Queens 2-0.

Kibera won 3-0 against Bungoma Queens as Sparks thrashed Kisiwa Starlets 8-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Ulinzi Starlets striker Fasila Adhiambo is the tournament's top scorer, with three goals in four matches. Midfielders Diana Wacera, Mercline Masika and Lenah Wanjala of Bullets and Ulinzi striker Neddy Atieno have netted two goals each in the tournament.

Since its inception in 2021, Ulinzi have won the tournament on all occasions.

Ulinzi defeated Nakuru City Queens 3-1 in the final of the 2023 edition at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the women's top-flight league resumes this weekend with matchday 19.

Bullets lead the league standings with 43 points from 17 matches. Defending champions Vihiga Queens are second with 34 points, while Ulinzi is in third with 29 points from 15 matches, but each have two games in hand.

Ulinzi Starlets caretaker coach Clive Otieno, who is standing in for the ill Joseph Wambua, said they have shifted their focus to their league game against Zetech at home on Sunday.

"The players are motivated, the team is in high spirits. We are training at Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi in preparation for the important league match. This game will also prepare us for the upcoming semi-final against Bullets," said Otieno.