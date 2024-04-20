FKF Women's Cup: Holders Ulinzi Starlets reach semis

Holders Ulinzi Starlets, Kibera Girls Soccer and Kenya Police Bullets Saturday stormed into the semi-finals of the FKF Women's Cup semi-finals at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi.

Goals by midfielder Everline Juma and striker Fasila Adhiambo in the 26th and 43rd minutes secured Ulinzi's path to the semi-finals.

Kibera thumped fellow FKF-WPL side Bungoma Queens 3-0 to qualify for the last four. Nancy Atako, Lucy Achando and Maximila Robi were on target for Kibera.

Kibera goalkeeper Lucy Kisaga was sent off in the 36th minute for handling the ball outside the box.

The match between FKF-WPL leaders Bullets and National Women Super League (NWSL) side Kangemi Ladies ended in a 4-1 victory for the Bullets.

Midfielder Lydia Akoth scored the opener for Bullets in the 26th minute, while Lucy Kwekwe found the net twice in the 40th and 60th minutes. Striker Rebecca Okwaro netted the fourth goal in the 63rd minute as Kangemi scored a consolation goal through Naomi Ongachi in the 79th minute.