Extreme Sports backs women football's support kitty

An initiative to raise funds towards improving the welfare of women footballers in Kenya continues to draw support from stakeholders.

Fan 10 bob

The three-month old initiative, dubbed Fan 10 bob, and championed by celebrated footballer Neddy Atieno, has received a Sh150,000 boost from Extreme Sports.

"I’m excited and touched by this gesture. This will go a long way in motivating the talented ladies who are sweating it out on the pitch,” Atieno told Nation Sport.

Super 8 football tournament

Extreme Sports is a firm renowned for the development of football talents at the grassroots for the past two decades. The firm is the main partner for the Super 8 football tournament which has groomed several footballers in the past.

“We will continue to support initiatives that aim to uplift and empower women in sports, but it's crucial that systemic change occurs to ensure lasting progress for women's football in Kenya. said Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed.

Mohammed further expressed concerns that initiatives like this one championed by Ms Atieno remain relevant in modern day Kenya and appeared to direct a dig at the current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office led by president Nick Mwendwa and Chief Executive Barry Otieno for dropping the ball.

The football administrator further questioned accountability of the funding FKF receives from international affiliates including Fifa.

“It's deeply concerning that in this day and age, women's football teams in Kenya are still living from hand to mouth. The fact that Neddy Atieno has had to publicly initiate a fundraising campaign underscores the negligence and lack of support that women's football has faced from those in positions of responsibility.”

Adding: “The revelation that the federation receives significant funding from FIFA to support women's football makes the situation even more egregious. It raises questions about the transparency and accountability of these funds and why they are not effectively reaching the teams in need.”

Makolanders, Ulinzi

Atieno, 42, who’s represented Makolanders and Ulinzi in the Kenyan top-flight league alongside the national team Harambee Starlets, commenced the initiative with an appeal to stakeholders to contribute as little as Sh10 towards the kitty. The proceeds, she said, will help mitigate some logistical and personal challenges women footballers face on a consistent basis.

Women footballers have struggled to make ends meet in Kenya with most going for months without pay. Clubs have also failed to honour matches in recent times owing to financial constraints.