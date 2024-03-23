Hussein makes grassroots forays ahead of FKF polls

Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed has heightened football activities at the grassroots amid suggestions he is seriously considering another stab at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

Yet to declare interest

Even though he is yet to publicly declare his candidature, Mohammed’s latest foray in his venture towards the development of football at the grassroots was in Kitui County on March 22.

Kitui is FKF president Nick Mwendwa's home turf.

While there, Mohammed's Extreme Sports Ltd brand, which has in the past two decades organised several grassroots football tournaments, distributed footballs, uniforms, and Sh200,000 towards football clubs in the region.

These donations, Extreme Sports explained, will help empower the youth through sports and improve on “capacity building on commercialisation of football and its economic potential in our communities”.

Fight against doping

“Extreme Sports is also keen on the fight against substance abuse and doping and empowering financial literacy programs for athletes,” its statement read in part.

“This effort signifies a momentous stride towards developing sports in general while building a new economic pillar targeting a demographic that is rapidly growing across the country.”

Incidentally, the event in Kitui was attended by a number of officials including area FKF branch secretary Alex Mutio.

“I am excited by any venture that will seek to improve the standards of football in this region like this one. I can assure you it will go a long way in ensuring our boys showcase their talents,” said Mutio.

Mutio is the latest FKF official to openly engage Mohammed in a working relationship.

NEC members

Others are FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members Muriithi Nabea and Dabar Ahmedqadare who recently accused Mwendwa of abuse of office.

FKF Premier League side Murang’a Seal owner Robert Macharia is also firmly in Mohammed’s “camp” as the entrepreneur, who is boasts relationships in influential political offices, appears to put together his arsenal ahead of a task only he knows best.

Besides Kitui, Mohammed, who unsuccessfully contested for the FKF presidency in 2011, has recently visited Western Kenya where he, again, distributed football and other merchandise to the grassroots teams.

Similar donations

He also recently met select second-tier National Super League (NSL) clubs and made similar donations.

Mohammed’s recent most high-profile event, however, was when he travelled to Mombasa to grace the FKF Premier League clash pitting hosts Bandari and champions Gor Mahia.

In all these meetings, he holds closed-door meetings with football stakeholders in the area.

There, he bumped into Bandari FC vice chairman Twaha Mbarak and ex-international Samwel “Kempes” Owino, who are both eyeing the FKF presidency.

Caught the attention

Mohammed’s grassroots forays appear to have caught the attention of FKF president Nick Mwendwa and Chief Executive Barry Otieno.

Otieno recently wrote to Macharia barring Mohammed from attending FKF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi on March 16 before the meeting was halted by a court order.

This is after Macharia's club Murang'a Seal fronted Mohammed as its delegate.

Mohammed had, however, maintained he would attend the AGM despite dozens of FKF delegates addressing a press briefing and warning him against attending the meeting.

"You are not a football member. Leave us alone," said City Stars Chief Executive Patrick Korir, who explained he was speaking on behalf of Premier League clubs.

Heed or ignore government's advice