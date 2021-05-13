Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner (3R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during their UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final match against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The match on May 29 has been switched to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the UK and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Earlier, European football's governing body announced up to 6,000 supporters from each club will be able to attend.
  • Uefa said coronavirus rules in the UK made it difficult to hold the fixture in the English capital.

Paris, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.