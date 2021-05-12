How Man City's new generation is laying foundation for golden era

Manchester City fans, Ian Leonard and his son Jack celebrate winning the Premier League title

Manchester City fans, Ian Leonard and his son Jack celebrate winning the Premier League title outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on May 11, 2021, after their closest challengers for the title Manchester United, lost to Leicester City this evening.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City have sealed the silverware with three games to spare, regaining the trophy they were forced to surrender to Liverpool last season.
  • Their return to the summit is a tribute to Guardiola's clever reshuffle of a squad that lost several important figures in recent seasons

London, United Kingdom

