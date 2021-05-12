Champions again! Manchester City fans gather to celebrate title glory

Manchester City fans celebrate their club winning the Premier League title, outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 11, 2021, after their closest challengers for the title Manchester United, lost to Leicester City.  Manchester City have wrapped up the title with three games to spare, capping a remarkable surge to the silverware in the second half of the season.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

  • City had already won the League Cup in April and can cap a memorable campaign by winning their first Champions League crown later this month.
  • They face Chelsea in the final on May 29, with the venue set to be switched from Istanbul to either Portugal or England, ensuring at least some City fans will be able to attend.

