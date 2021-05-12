Champions again! Manchester City fans gather to celebrate title glory

Manchester, United Kingdom

Jubilant Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium to celebrate the team's Premier League title triumph after arch rivals Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Leicester on Tuesday.

Several hundred City supporters descended on the Etihad to start their title party following the result across Manchester at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's side wrapped up their third Premier League title in four seasons with three games to spare.

Fans are not allowed into Premier League games at present due to the coronavirus restrictions -- a rule which will change next week, in time for around 10,000 City supporters to see the trophy presented at the home game against Everton on May 23.

But in the meantime, the City faithful took to the streets round the Etihad to celebrate, with flares and banners creating a colourful backdrop to the joyous chanting.

"It feels amazing, the greatest feeling is winning the Premier League. Better than any other in football. Love it!" City fan Graham Warner told AFP.

"We may have a few drinks tonight. Definitely. And a few more drinks if we win the Champions League. Or when we win the Champions League!"

Referencing City's Blue Moon anthem, overjoyed fan Shane Graham said: "Amazing, out of this world. You can say we are in the blue moon!"

City joined the celebrations by unveiling a giant sky blue banner on the outside of the stadium once the final whistle blew in the United game.

It had the slogan: "CHAMPIONS" above a picture of the team celebrating.

Guardiola paid tribute to the City fans for their backing in such a difficult period as the country deals with the Covid-19 fall-out.

"It is so important to say a huge thank you to all our fans. In our toughest moments, we couldn't hear the crowd get behind us as usual, but we know they are with us everywhere we go and that has lifted us," he said.

"I promise them we sense their love, we appreciate it and we could not have done what we have done without it. I hope we can all celebrate together one day not too far away."

City had already won the League Cup in April and can cap a memorable campaign by winning their first Champions League crown later this month.

They face Chelsea in the final on May 29, with the venue set to be switched from Istanbul to either Portugal or England, ensuring at least some City fans will be able to attend.