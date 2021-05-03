Tusker unveil ex-player as new assistant coach

New Tusker FC assistant coach George Maina during his unveiling in Nairobi on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Tusker FC

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny said: "We are pleased to welcome George back to the team.We had a good time working with him before and he comes back to continue from where he left.”
  • Tusker tops the FKF-PL table with 36 points after 16 matches. FKF have set May 12 as the tentative date when the competition will resume following the government's suspension on sporting activities in the country. 

Eleven-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker FC Monday unveiled George Maina as the club’s new assistant coach.

