Turkana’s Rael Lomoti: Jack of all trades, master of all

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Sammy Lutta

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport spent a whole week interacting with various sportsmen and women in the Turkana region and today, we feature Rael Lomoti who wears several hats as a coach, referee, player, sports administrator and a mother at the same time
  • Turkana is rich in sports talent but budding sports men and women but lack necessary facilities and financial support from stakeholders to rise to the next level

She is a coach, referee, player, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s representative and a mother at the same time.

