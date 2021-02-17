Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

After a one-week break to pave way for FKF Betway Cup round of 64 matches, Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes with two games lined up on Thursday.

Leaders Tusker, who are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches, will be seeking to tighten their grip on the top spot when they visit Posta Rangers at the Kasarani Annex from 3pm.

In the other FKFPL match set for Thursday, Vihiga United will host Kariobangi Sharks at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County.

At Kasarani, former Harambee Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi will be making his bow as Posta Rangers coach following his appointment on February 9.

Okumbi replaced Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo who was sacked by Rangers after a string of poor results. The axe fell on the experienced tactician after losing 1-0 in their last league match against newbies Bidco United two weeks ago.

Under Omollo, Rangers recorded seven draws and a win this season and are 14 on 10 points after 11 rounds of matches.

The Brewers lead the log on 26 points after 11 matches, one above second-placed KCB who have a game in hand.

Tusker will once again be looking up to teenage striker Henry Meja to fire them into a win over the Mailmen, and add to his five goals tally.

Meja was named Tusker's best player for January last week, and the youngster is hungrier than ever.

"Every match is important and tough but I have to continue scoring as a striker in every match," said the 19-year-old attacker.

Both Tusker and Rangers made it safely to the Betway Cup Round of 32 with victories in their first round matches. Tusker humiliated Mihuu United from Bungoma 9-0 on Saturday while Posta Rangers beat Rware FC 3-0 on Sunday at the Ruringu Stadium.

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth is also optimistic that his side will get their third win of the season after narrowly losing 1-0 to KCB at Utalii grounds in their last league match on February 6.

The league returnees are 15th on nine points, one of their two wins coming against Gor Mahia on at Kasarani on January 23.

"We lost narrowly against KCB but the break has given us time to evaluate our performance and keep our focus in wining our upcoming matches. Kariobangi Sharks is one of the teams at the top but we have to beat them here at home. It is possible," said Okoth.

On Friday, AFC Leopards Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems will be in charge of his first match in the league when the 'Big Cats' play away to Bandari at Mbaraki stadium in Mombasa.

Former champions Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka will also square it out at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.

Aussems was in the stands when Leopards played out to a barren draw against arch rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby two weeks ago.

The 56-year-old was in the touchline as Ingwe demolished Tikki FC 6-0 in the Betway Cup last weekend.

Ingwe players were on one day go slow but Team Manager Tom 'Gaza' Juma confirmed that they have sinced resumed training and were scheduled to arrive in Mombasa by Wednesday evening.

"We have an impressive run in the league and this is also another tough match we shall fight to win. We had a full house session and our target is to get good results as we target the league," said the former Kenyan international.

Bandari won their last game, beating Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal courtesy of William Wadri's first half strike at Utalii grounds on February 6.

Leopards are fourth on the log with 19 points after nine games while Bandari are seventh on 17 points having played two games more than Ingwe.

Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka are tied on 14 points at position eight and nine respectively but the soldiers have played 11 matches, one more than 'Batoto ba Mungu' and hold a superior goal difference.

Fixtures (All kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Tusker v Posta Rangers ( MISC, Kasarani Stadium)

Vihiga United vs Kariobangi Sharks ( Mumias Complex)

Bandari vs AFC Leopards ( Mbaraki Sports Club)