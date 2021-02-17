Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

Tusker FC players

Tusker FC players celebrate a goal during their FKF Betway Cup round of 64 match against Mihuu United at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on February 13, 2021.

  • Leaders Tusker, who are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches, will be seeking to tighten their grip on the top spot when they visit Posta Rangers at the Kasarani Annex from 3pm.
  • In the other FKFPL match set for Thursday, Vihiga United will host Kariobangi Sharks at Mumias Complex in Kakamega County.

After a one-week break to pave way for FKF Betway Cup  round of 64 matches, Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes with two games lined up on Thursday.

