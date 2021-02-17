AFC Leopards players end strike

AFC Leopards players pose for a team photo before kick-off of their BetKing Premier League match against Sofapaka at Kasarani Annex on December 12, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Commercial Drector Enos Mutokah and Franklin Imbenzi, who is an executive member in charge of the branches, were present at the meeting.
  • Currently ranked fourth on the league standings behind leaders Tusker, KCB and Wazito, Leopards, with 19 points from nine outings, will be gunning for a win over the Dockers, managed by former coach Andre Casa Mbungo, a Rwandan.

AFC Leopards players have temporarily agreed to halt their strike after ceasefire talks with the management on Wednesday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.