Pool | AFC Leopards FC

TalkUP!

Prime

Local coaches more successful in Kenyan club football than foreign ones, and that is a fact

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Could that be the reason why their bitter rivals, 13-time champions Leopards, with seven titles won by foreign coaches, are also obsessed with men from across the shores?
  • On the other hand, Tusker have claimed all but two of their 11 diadems with local men.

Virtually all football followers in the country excoriated AFC Leopards management for inexplicably appointing Belgian coach Patrick Aussems to replace Kenyan Anthony Kimani last week.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.