Dear Fifa, please go ahead and select fierce football protector Mwendwa as Council Member

Dear Fifa, custodians of world football, owners of all international matches, and equals of central governments, I greet you in the name of, err, the game of football.

I write this letter to express my pleasant surprise at the news last week you approved the candidature of the Kenyan football boss, Nick Mwendwa, for the position of Fifa Council Member.

Some 13 persons will be vying for the seven positions Fifa has reserved for Africa in the Council in elections on March 12 in Rabat, Morocco.

No candidate would be more apt for the job than this man Mwendwa.

He has won two federation elections with an overwhelming majority, which shows how popular he is, more than even Yoweri Museveni in Uganda. In fact, he won 90.59 per cent of the votes for his second term late last year.

Semblance of competition

It was a crowded presidential field of five with two contestants receiving zero votes to reinforce the rumours they had been included in the ballot just to make the numbers and give a semblance of competition.

All in line with Fifa’s slogan of “Fair play.”

Fifa, you always say you are the custodians of world football and your national affiliates are the guardians of the game in their respective countries. Mwendwa has the mandate to rule with an iron fist implementing your work in Kenya.

He amply demonstrated this when he was elected for his first term in 2016.

Just to show who was boss of the game he quickly entangled himself with the Kenyan Premier League, wanting to forcefully take over its management, never mind the fact that it is the same, same Fifa that brokered agreements that allowed the clubs to continue running the league in 2006 and 2014.

Mwendwa insisted that the then 16-team league must be an 18-club affair.

SuperSport, the long-term broadcast partners of the league could not take that and terminated their multimillion-shilling-sponsorship deal.

And just like that, one of the best funded leagues in this region lost a huge chunk of its revenue and has yet to recover to date.

But Mwendwa had shown who was in charge and damn those pesky clubs and corporate organisations wanting to do things otherwise. Shape up or ship out! Haven’t you Fifa taken similar action?

You recently sternly warned anybody who was contemplating joining the proposed super club competition in Europe that they would never be allowed to play in your competitions.

Wrongful dismissal

I almost forgot how Mwendwa, the tireless servant of the Kenyan game, trashed agreements made by the previous office on the basis of fraud.

Notable, was refusing to accept liability for wrongful dismissal of Harambee Stars coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williams. This has cost the federation Sh144 million that they are yet to pay.

Interestingly Fifa has threatened FKF with a ban should they not settle Amrouche’s Court of Arbitration for Sport award of Sh89 million.

Fifa, you have clashed with the Kenyan government many times. You have even publicly proclaimed Fifa are not bound by the laws of Kenya.

And what do you know? Your approved candidate for council member, Mwendwa, has shown, just like you, that he does not answer to the laws of the land.

League sponsorship deal

From conducting the 2020 federation elections that did not meet the requirements of the Sports Act, to disobeying rulings made by the Sports Dispute Tribunal, Mwendwa indeed has Fifa blood in him. Mta do?, he has repeatedly shown his middle finger to the authorities.

Just read this: He signed a long-term league sponsorship deal when he did not have the authority to do so last year; He sold broadcast rights that are legally owned by the Kenyan Premier League clubs;

He awarded a contract without following procurement procedures for public bodies. I could go on ad infinitum...

He did this so that Kenyan football could move forward even if it meant expelling clubs from the Premier League and Kenya failing to qualify for a 24-team Africa Cup of Nations.

And I almost forgot to add this: Remember you sent Covid-19 relief money of $1 million to FKF?

Can you imagine Mwendwa refused to pay for the mandatory pre-season Covid-19 tests for two clubs Mathare United and Zoo because of a disputed broadcast rights deal even after SDT ordered him to?

But of course he is the one who runs football in the country and is only answerable to you regardless of whether he puts players' health at grave risk or not. You after all, are the one who sent the money.

Fifa, you must be proud that Mwendwa seems to have gotten away with all these unlawful actions.

The Ministry of Sports has looked helpless, clueless and listless, amidst this travesty.

Your candidate has heroically shielded FKF from the government in line with what you have repeatedly advocated for: non-interference from central authorities.

I tell you Mwendwa is your man for the Council Member position. He even had the temerity to ban journalists, who critically wrote about his tenure and the Kenyan game, from covering league matches. How “Fifaish!”

Did not Fifa ban renowned British investigative journalist Andrew Jennings from covering their events?

Nevertheless, Jennings' publications on corruption in Fifa did catch up with the world football body leading to the famous change in leadership at the world football body.

Please urge the delegates to vote for Mwendwa.

If he is this good for Kenya, he must surely be good for Fifa as well, and will amply fulfill your motto: "For the game. For the world."

Your loving football fan. Charles.

cnyende@ke.nationmedia.com