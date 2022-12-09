Tusker out to stay perfect at Bidco, Leopards face Sofapaka

Defending champions Tusker will be out to keep their perfect start to the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign when visit Bidco United at Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday.

Three other fixtures have been lined up for Sunday while another two will be played on Jamhuri Day as the league enters its fourth round.

AFC Leopards and Sofapaka duel will be part of Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, while Francis Baraza will make his bow as Kenya Police coach against Bandari on the same day.

Bernard Mwalala takes his Ulinzi Stars troops to his former employers Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in a clash where he will come up against his former teammate John Baraza.

Mwalala and Baraza formed a fearsome attack which fired Nzoia Sugar to its maiden league title in 2002/03 season.

Title-hopefuls KCB host Nzia Sugar on Sunday at the Moi Internal Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bidco head to the duel against Tusker as underdogs having beaten the Brewers only once since they were promoted to the FKF-PL in the 2020/21 season. They have lost three consecutive ties against the champions who lead the FKF-PL log on nine points from three straight wins.

Coach Anthony Akhulia charges began the league with a 2-0 win over Nairobi City Stars but lost 2-1 to Gor Mahia at Thika Sub County Stadium on December 4.

Tusker's last league match against AFC Leopards ended in a slim 1-0 victory in favour of the Brewers in a charged league match at Kasarani last Sunday.

Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok of Tusker leads the top scorers chart with three goals from his hat-trick against Nairobi City Stars in their second round match.

Bidco will be out to bounce back to winning ways after the loss to Gor.

At Nyayo Stadium on Monday, Sofapaka coach David Ouma will be a man under pressure when they face Leopards. Batoto ba Mungu are yet to win a match this season.

The head-to-head record in the past five matches gives Leopards a slim dominance since Ingwe have won twice, Sofapaka once while two encounters have ended in a draw.

Sofapaka striker Alex Imbusia believes they can turn around their season by beating Leopards at Nyayo.

“We have not started the season well which is a concern for us because we had not planned to have this poor start. But we not under pressure because we are confident our moment will come and the wins will definitely flow,” said Imbusia.

The result of the game after the normal time will act as the scoreline for the league match. But if the match ends in a draw, the teams will head to penalties and the winner awarded a trophy but only a point will go to both sides in the FKF-PL standings.

After a convincing 2-0 win over Posta Rangers at their Ulinzi Sports Complex base, Ulinzi Stars will hope to upset Kakamega Homeboyz who have picked two consecutive wins after a 2-1 loss to Tusker in their opening game of the season.

The last time Ulinzi beat Homeboyz was in December 2020. Since then, Homeboyz have won the last three counters, including last season's 4-0 win over the soldiers.

Pressure will also be on coach Nicholas Muyoti of City Stars and new Kenya Police tactician Francis Baraza when the two sides meet Posta Rangers Rangers and Bandari respectively. City Stars and Kenya Police are yet to win a match this season.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Bidco United v Tusker (Thika)

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars (Bukhungu)

KCB v Nzoia Sugar (MISC Kasarani)

Posta Rangers v Nairobi City Stars ( Thika)

Monday

Kenya Police v Bandari (MISC Kasarani)