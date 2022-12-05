FKF-PL: Matano calls for focus as Tusker remain unbeaten

Tusker coach Robert Matano has urged his charges to remain focused to maintain their perfect start to the season.

The defending champions have taken an early lead of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), after winning all their three matches.

They defeated AFC Leopards by a solitary goal on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi to top with nine points. The Ruaraka-based side headed into the match on the back of a 4-1 win over Nairobi City Stars and a 2-1 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz in their season opener.

Matano said he is satisfied with how every department in his team has performed in the three matches.

“There is nothing more to add (in the team) but to remain focused and continue training,” said the veteran tactician.

“Being consistent will be advantageous to us, so it is important we maintain the momentum. The boys should not relax because winning the title is still very far away.”

The Brewers top with goals scored thus far at seven, with forward Deogratious Ojok having three to his name.

Despite the loss, which was their first of the campaign, Leopards' coach Patrick Aussems heaped praise on his players, saying once they are full house they will be more dangerous.

Ingwe cannot field 10 of their new players since FKF is yet to clear them because of a Fifa sanction on the club.

“Every day I expect white smoke but I don’t see anything coming,” lamented Aussems.

“Yes we can play one or two matches but not the whole league without the players and we cannot be ambitious. They (club officials) told me that everything should be ok next week.”

Leopards defeated Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in their season opener three weeks ago.

For coaches Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo (Kenya Police), Nicholas Muyoti (Nairobi City Stars), David Ouma (Sofapaka) and John Kamau (Posta Rangers), they are already under pressure as their sides are yet to taste victory in the new campaign.

Just like last season, Police are again struggling to translate their high spending in the transfer window to good results on the pitch.

The law enforcers are currently without an assistant coach after former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno on Saturday stepped down from his role at the club following their 1-0 loss to Homeboyz at Ulinzi Sports Complex. Police lost by the same margin to KCB in their opener. City Stars are without a point after they lost all their three matches of the competition thus far.

Muyoti's men failed to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Tusker as they went down 2-1 to FC Talanta on Sunday. The “Simba wa Nairobi” lost 2-0 to Bidco United in their opener.

Sofapaka have lost 1-0 and 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar and Bandari respectively. 'Batoto ba Mungu' have one point after they battled to a barren draw with Rangers on November 26.

Rangers lost 1-0 to Ulinzi Stars on Saturday in their second match of the competition. The slim win over the Mailmen was a comeback for the soldiers from their 3-2 and 2-0 losses to Kariobangi Sharks and Leopards respectively.