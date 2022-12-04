FKF-PL: Tusker slay Leopards to extend perfect record

Champions Tusker Sunday handed AFC Leopards their first defeat of the season after edging them 1-0 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

It was another day when the level of officiating in the topflight league came to sharp focus after center referee Hosea Omondi failed to take action against Tusker players who assaulted him for awarding Leopards a penalty towards the end of the match.

At Ruaraka ground in Nairobi, Nairobi City Stars’ poor start of the season persisted after they lost 2-1 to FC Talanta while at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, KCB defeated Bandari by a solitary goal.

Hundreds of Leopards’ fans who had thronged MISC to cheer the 12-time champions were left dejected after Patrick Aussems’ charges failed to translate their impressive display into goals.

After a goalless first-half, which was closely contested between the two giants, new signing Eric Mmata put Tusker ahead with a well-taken 67th minute penalty.

Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi squandered a chance to rescue a point for the wasteful Ingwe when he lashed over the crossbar his 82nd minute penalty.

Referee Omondi had awarded Leopards the penalty after a handball inside the box following Olaniyi's free-kick but in protest, Tusker players attacked him, forcing the match to be stopped for several minutes as he received treatment from the medics.

And to everyone’s surprise, the referee did not take action against the players who attacked him but proceeded to oversee the penalty which Olaniyi wasted.

“It is now 40 years that I am in professional football and it is the first time that I see a referee being beaten by players and he fails to take action. This is a shame for football here in Kenya,” lamented Aussems who, despite the loss praised his players for their impressive display in the match.

On his part, Tusker’ coach Robert Matano said he was elated to bag maximum points from a tough encounter.

“AFC Leopards played well just like Tusker. We relaxed a bit in the second half giving them the opportunity to dictate the match. We are happy to have emerged winners,” said Matano.

At Ruaraka Grounds, Gerson Likono and Castro Ogendo scored in the second half for Talanta to reduce Peter Opiyo’ first minute strike from the spot to a consolation goal for City Stars.

This was the third loss for City Stars who had suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bidco United in the season opener, before losing 4-1 to Tusker last weekend. The result puts pressure on coach Nicholas Muyoti.

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda (left) vies for the ball with Bandari midfielder Wilberforce Lugogo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa on December 04, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

John Mwangi scored in the 29th minute to secure KCB a 1-0 win over wasteful Bandari.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani said their opponents utilised the chance they got while they missed many opportunities which cost them the match.

"Sometimes in football, it happens when you miss many scoring chances and your opponent scores his one chance, you lose that game," he said.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno said the game was even but they were better tactically and deserved to.come out victors.

"We were better tactically against our opponents and we had planned that way. I commend my players for the way they fought gallantly, " said Otieno.

Sunday results

Tusker 1-0 AFC Leopards

Bandari FC 0-1 KCB