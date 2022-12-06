Troubled Kenya Police FC appoint new coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kenya Police on Tuesday appointed former Kenya international Francis Baraza as the club's head coach.

The club has parted ways with coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo due to the poor start to the season which has seen them lose their first two matches in the league.

The sacking of Omollo, a league-winner both as a player and coach with Tusker, comes just two days after his assistant and former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno resigned from his role.

Kenya Police lost their season opener 1-0 to KCB before falling to Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 last weekend.

The poor show on the pitch has been witnessed despite the club signing top players in the last two transfer windows.

Baraza a title winning coach with Sony Sugar(defunct) in 2006 has also been in charge of Tusker (assistant coach), Western Stima and defunct Chemelil Sugar locally.

Outside Kenya, Baraza recently had a stint with Kagera Sugar in Tanzania after joining them from Biashara United which also features in the Tanzanian top tier league.