Tusker on the verge of clinching FKF-PL crown

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia celebrates

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on August 7, 2021.  

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The brewers also hold a superior goal difference over the bankers in the ulikely scenario the two sides finish level on points. 
  • For KCB to win the league, Tusker should lose or draw against Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United and the bankers triumph against AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars.

League leaders Tusker will clinch the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League title on Wednesday if they win against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

