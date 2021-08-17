Tusker on the verge of clinching FKF-PL crown

League leaders Tusker will clinch the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League title on Wednesday if they win against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Their closest challangers KCB, who have minimal chances of clinching the trophy, host former champions AFC Leopards at Thika Sub County Stadium and will be hoping that Tusker lose, and a win for them to take the race down to the final day this weekend.

Six other matches are lined up in various venues across the country. Tusker are top on 61 points, three points above KCB with the league set to end on Sunday.

The brewers also hold a superior goal difference over the bankers in the ulikely scenario the two sides finish level on points.

For KCB to win the league, Tusker should lose or draw against Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United and the bankers triumph against AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars.

A win and draw in the last two games will still hand the brewers their 12th league title even if KCB garner maximum points from their last two matches.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said his side is focused on winning and ending their four-year league drought.

"Our focus is winning the league and every team has pressure. I'm confident my players will do well against Nzoia as they have always done in other matches. As I have always stated, my concentration is not on the result KCB gets, but what my team does on the pitch," said Matano.

The relegation battle also takes centre stage with bottom placed Western Stima and 15th placed Mathare United facing tricky fixtures.

Stima, who have 22 points, two less than the Slum Boys, play Wazito in an early kick-off at Thika, while Mathare host struggling Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

Interestingly, Mathare and Western Stima clash in their last game of the season on Sunday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Vihiga United, who have tallied 23 points, host Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu stadium in their last match of the season.

Coach Mike Mururi's side returned to the top flight competition this season after two years in the National Super League. Vihiga United beat Kisumu All Stars on post-match penalties in November to earn promotion back to the league.

On the other hand, Western Stima coach Juma Abdallah is optimistic that his charges will get a positive result against Wazito, but terms their last match against fellow relegation candidates Mathare United as of much importance.

"Every player is determined to help the team post a good result against Wazito and I believe it is possible. We are also advantaged in that we will be hosting Mathare at home. Playing some of our matches away due to government restrictions on football activities last month, affected our performance," said Abdallah.

"The two matches are important for our survival. After this our focus will be on winning against Mathare because it will determine who remains in the league," he added.

Vihiga captain Patrick Okullo also exuded confidence they will beat Homeboyz as they await the last match between Stima and Homeboyz to know their fate.

Today's Fixtures

Wazito v Western Stima A.S.K Grounds, Nakuru 3pm

Nzoia Sugar v Tusker, Sudi Stadium 3.15pm

Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia, Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm

KCB v AFC Leopards,Thika Stadium, 3.15pm

Mathare United v Ulinzi Stars, Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm

Bidco United v Kariobangi Sharks, Thika Stadium 1pm

KK Homeboyz v Vihiga United, Bukhungu Stadium, 1pm