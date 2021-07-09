Tusker keeper Michael Wanjala feted

Tusker’s goalkeeper Michael Wanjala was on Friday named the club’s Player of the Month for June.

This is after he produced outstanding performances in the four, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches that the brewers played in the month, which helped the team seal the ticket to the 2021/22 Caf Champions League slot.

The 11-time FKF-PL champions clinched the ticket to the continental showpiece by being at the helm of the table on June 30.

FKF had earlier announced that the team which will be at the top of the 17-team league on the last day of June is the one which will represent Kenya in the Champions League.

Tusker currently lead the standings on 50 points from 23 matches.

After Tusker lost by a solitary goal to stubborn Posta Rangers on June 15, Wanjala was on top of his game in their next match where they beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0.

He ensured the 2016 champions bagged maximum points in the match by saving Douglas Mokaya’s penalty with Tusker leading 1-0.

He was outstanding in Tusker 2-1 win over Western Stima, a performance which he replicated in their 4-1 thrashing over four-time winners Ulinzi Stars.

“I really feel happy and proud to be recognised by the team for my good performance. The driving force was the announcement that the top team by June 30 would get a ticket to play continental football and that pushed me to work harder. For a team to get good results, the goalkeeper always has to be on top of his game,” said an elated Wanjala.

“I also want to thank goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure and Boban (Robert Mboya) because we have been pushing each other in training and everyone is always ready to start. I also want to thank coach Duncan Ochieng (goalkeeper trainer) because he has played a huge role in seeing me where I am today and I wouldn’t be here were it not for him.”

Wanjala received a Sh10, 000 shopping voucher for the recognition.

“Mike proved to be the best among the best in June. As a technical bench we were impressed by his performances and he showed that he earned this award,” said coach Robert Matano.

Tusker’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny said: “We are happy as the management to always come here and motivate the players and this is our little way of ensuring that the morale remains high. We are optimistic that the team will continue with their good performance.”