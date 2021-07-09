Tusker keeper Michael Wanjala feted

Michael Wanjala.

Tusker FC CEO Charles Obiny (left) hands over a shopping voucher worth Sh10,000 to the club's Player of the Month for June, Michael Wanjala, at the team's training base at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

Tusker’s goalkeeper Michael Wanjala was on Friday named the club’s Player of the Month for June.

