Leaders Tusker rally from behind to beat Gor Mahia

Tusker midfielder Faraj Odeny clears the ball under pressure from Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on July 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

  • Tusker lead the league standings
  • Champions Gor Mahia are third
  • Tusker won the first leg encounter 2-1.
  • Gor Mahia won the Betway Cup last weekend after beating arch rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in regulation time.

Leaders Tuskers opened a four point gap at the helm of Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after rallying from behind to hit champions Gor Mahia 2-1 at Ruaraka grounds on Thursday.

