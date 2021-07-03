Eyes on Saruni as Ulinzi seek redemption

Ulinzi Stars’ coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident that goalkeeper James Saruni will be on top of his game today when the team clashes with Kakamega Homeboyz at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground in Nakuru.

Although the ASK Showground is Ulinzi’s home turf, Homeboyz will be the hosts of the round 23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League(FKF-PL) match.

A government ban on sporting activities in Nyanza and Western counties following a spike in Covid-19 cases forced Homeboyz to find an alternative venue away from their Bukhungu Stadium homeground in Kakamega County.

In the other matches lined up for Sunday, 2009 champions Sofapaka will host struggling Vihiga United at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County, as Wazito square it out with Posta Rangers at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Bandari welcome Nairobi City Stars at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Coach Nyangweso said that together with Saruni and the goalkeeping department, they have rectified mistakes which saw them fall 4-1 to visiting leaders Tusker at the same venue last Wednesday.

It was the first match this season that the four-time champions lost by more than two goals. Saruni has been sharp this season and he leads the golden gloves race at 11 clean sheets, one above KCB’s Joseph Okoth.

"You cannot be perfect every day and for him (Saruni), Wednesday was his bad day because he made unexpected mistakes which cost the team. The goalkeeper trainer has been working with him in the last two days to rectify the mistakes so we so we expect an improvement," said Nyangweso, whose side was unbeaten in five consecutive league matches, before they fell to the brewers.

"Homeboyz are a good side, they have an experienced striker (Allan Wanga) and are on top of us, so we expect a tough match. But if we play like we did against Tusker without committing mistakes then we should register a better result," he added.

Homeboyz are ninth on 28 points, same to Ulinzi who have an inferior goal difference.

Ulinzi won their first encounter 2-0. Against relegation candidates Vihiga, Sofapaka will be out to extend their unbeaten run to three matches in a row, and scale upwards in the table from the disappointing 12th place on 27 points.