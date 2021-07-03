Eyes on Saruni as Ulinzi seek redemption

Ulinzi Stars keeper James Saruni saves a shot from AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupis during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sofapaka play Vihiga Utd, Wazito tackle Rangers, Bandari face City Stars
  • Wounded soldiers bank on goalkeeper to turn the tide against Homeboyz in Nakuru clash on Sunday

Ulinzi Stars’ coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident that goalkeeper James Saruni will be on top of his game today when the team clashes with Kakamega Homeboyz at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground in Nakuru.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.