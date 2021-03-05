Tusker down Ulinzi to go nine points clear

Tusker winger Boniface Muchiri (third left) leads teammates in celebrating his opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani Annex on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The hard fought win, which comes before a two-week international break, pushed Tusker's tally to 35 from 15 outings, nine more than second-placed KCB who have two matches in hand.

Boniface Muchiri scored the lone goal of the match as Tusker gunned down Ulinzi Star 1-0 to move nine points clear at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

