Tusker down Ulinzi to go nine points clear

Boniface Muchiri scored the lone goal of the match as Tusker gunned down Ulinzi Star 1-0 to move nine points clear at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The hard fought win, which comes before a two-week international break, pushed Tusker's tally to 35 from 15 outings, nine more than second-placed KCB who have two matches in hand.

The Brewers returned back to wining ways after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to newbies Bidco last week at the same venue.

After a goalless first half, Muchiri latched onto a rebound to beat James Saruni from close range after the Ulinzi Stars goalkeeoper failed to deal with Henry Meja's initial shot.

Saruni has kept eight clean sheets so far this season.

Ulinzi have now lost their last three league matches, after suffering 1-0 and 2-1 defeats to AFC Leopards and Bandari on February 24 and February 28 respectively.

Tusker coach Robert Matano praised his charges for bouncing back but remained coy on their chances of a first league title in four years.

"We started on a high pace because of the last week's loss to Bidco but slowed down the pace as the first half progressed. We integrated into game and converted the chance that came in our way in the second half," said Matano.

"The league is still open and my players shouldn't relax," he added.

His opposite number, Benjamin Nyangweso, bemoaned their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

"It was a tough match against a good side and they got their chance and utilised it. My striking department is giving me sleepless nights because we are not scoring. I'm optimistic they will find their scoring form soon," said Nyangweso.

Tusker were the first to threaten a quarter an hour into the match when Kevin Okoth capitalised on Harun Mwale's blunder and released Meja who dribbled past Bonventure Muchika but saw his powerful shot blocked by Saruni.

Apollo Otieno almost gave Tusker the lead on 22 minutes through as powerful close range shot but Mwale made a timely block with the ball rolling out for a corner.

Boniface Andayi found space down the right, released Oscar Wamalwa but with Tusker custodian Emery Mveyukure wrongly positioned, the Ulinzi Stars striker took too long before pulling the trigger which allowed Eugene Asike to clear.

Just before the restart, Nyangweso threw in Masita Masuta and Omar Boraafya for Wamalwa and Churchill Muloma respectively.

Five minutes into the second half, Meja tested Saruni with a low shot, which he parried into Muchiri's way and the Kenyan international made no mistake to give the brewers the lead.

Six minutes later Mvuyekure saved Masuta's header from Daniel Waweru's corner before Matano made three changes at a go. Zakayo Eric, Kepha and Apollo were all withdrawn for Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia and Luke Namanda.