Tusker secure crucial away goal in Arta Solar draw

What you need to know:

  • Tusker will host the second leg next Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium hoping to proceed to the first round
  • Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua opened the scoring for Tusker in the 14th minute to earn the champions a a crucial away goal before former AS Monaco striker Alain Traore restored parity moments later
  • Coach Robert Matano named five new signings in his line up while his counterpart Libiih Thomas also also lined up former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Alex Song

Kenyan champions Tusker Saturday settled for a 1-1 draw against Djibouti moneybags AS Arta Solar 7 in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg match held at Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City.

