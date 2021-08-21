Tusker pop champagne as FKF-PL concludes

It's Tusker's title to lose as 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season ends on Sunday with eight matches lined up at various venues across the country.

The Brewers have one hand on the title as they sit top with 62 points, three ahead of their closest challengers KCB.

The bankers, who face a tough Nairobi City Stars in Narok, are faced with an uphill task of scoring eight golas without conceding to emerge champions in the event Tusker lose to newbies Bidco United.

Tusker tactician Robert Matano told Nation Sport that the team is already in celebratory mood and winning the league affirms that they didn’t earn the Caf Champions League slot based on boardroom decision but sheer hard work.

“The league is gone and we are firmly in charge. Even if we lose to Bidco, I don’t think KCB can score eight goals unless it will be a fixed match. My players did well and sealed the title when we drew against Nzoia last weekend and I’m confident KCB can’t catch up because City Stars is also a tough team,” said Matano.

“Our qualification for Caf (Champions League) based on the June 30 deadline is now justified. Every player has been part and parcel of our success and we have had a very good season,” added the veteran tactician.

As Tusker bask in glory of winning the league, the race to remain in the topflight league is already decided with Mathare United, who were rocked at the bottom of the league for majority of the season, playing against already relegated Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“Credit goes to everyone involved at the club, from the players to the coaches and the management. We all did our duty to ensure we survived. This season has brought the best out of all of us because when the chips were down the greatness within us shone all through,” said Mathare United coach Frank Ouna.

Ouna replaced tactician Salim Ali at Mathare United on May 18, with the Slum Boys having registered only two wins in the league and immediately embarked on relegation battle.

Western Stima also fired Paul Ogai in February 2 after a string of poor results and appointed Juma Abdallah but despite a slim improvement including beating Gor Mahia in Thika on July 24, they were relegated after Vihiga United and Mathare United won their last two league matches.

With the relegation of Zoo Kericho to FKF Division One in May after being found culpable of engaging in match-fixing, Vihiga United will feature in the promotion play-off against the team that finishes third in National Super League. NSL season ends next month.

Fixtures (Kick off 3pm unless stated)

AFC Leopards SC v Kakamega Homeboyz, Thika Stadium

Ulinzi Stars FC v Posta Rangers, A.S.K Grounds, Nakuru

Bandari v Wazito Mbaraki, Sports Club, Mombasa

Western Stima v Mathare United, Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka, Thika Stadium, 1pm

Gor Mahia v Nzoia Sugar, Ruaraka Grounds

Nairobi City Stars v KCB, Narok Stadium