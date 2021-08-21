Tusker pop champagne as FKF-PL concludes

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia celebrates

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on August 7, 2021.  

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • The Brewers have one hand on the title as they sit top with 62 points, three ahead of their closest challengers KCB
  • The bankers, who face a tough Nairobi City Stars in Narok, are faced with an uphill task of scoring eight golas without conceding to emerge champions in the event Tusker lose to newbies Bidco United
  • Vihiga United will feature in the promotion play-off against the team that finishes third in National Super League

It's Tusker's title to lose as 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season ends on Sunday with eight matches lined up at various venues across the country. 

