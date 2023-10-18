Trucha leads Leopards in Mashujaa Day Cup against Zoo

New AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha will lead his charges against Zoo Kericho in the Mashujaa Day Cup on Friday.

The match will be played at the newly refurbished Kericho Green Stadium, where President William Ruto will lead Kenyans and visiting dignitaries to mark this year’s Mashujaa Day.

The 3,000-seater will be open to the public as early as 3am to avoid disruptions.

Kenyans celebrate heroes and heroines who took part in the struggle for the independence and those who have made positive contribution to the society on Mashuja Day.

The Czech tactician rejoined the team this week for a second stint and has been training his charges ahead of the resumption of the league matches this weekend.

After the match in Kericho, Leopards will head to Mombasa for a league match against Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

Trucha and his assistant Fred Ambani will be keen to turn around the team’s fortunes.

Leopards are yet to register a win in the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premeir League, which led to the sacking of head coach Tom Juma last week.

Leopards have a paltry four points from seven matches this season.

Ambani said the team is ready for the match against Zoo, who play in the FKF Division One.

Speaking ahead of the friendly, Zoo coach Herman Iswekha warned Leopards to prepare for a thrilling encounter against his charges.

Iswekha is upbeat his charges will win the match and lift the Mashujaa Day trophy before their passionate fans.

“Playing Leopards at home will be good for my team because they are a big team. Our fans will be happy to see us playing Leopards before President William Ruto who will be at the venue leading the nation 60th Mashuja Day celebrations,” added Iswekha, who has lost five players including captain Kepha Ondati.

Ondati has decamped to National Super League side Vihiga United.

Other players who left Zoo Kericho are assistant captain Sammy Kololo, Bryan Ochok, Derrick Anami and attacking midfielder Dennis Ongeri.

But their positions have been filled by Martin Mwarabu, Amunabi Onditi, Edwin Namasaka, Bryan Kiplang’at, Danston Kiprono, Benjamin Juma and veteran midfielder Benard Wanguche.