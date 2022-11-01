Tributes pour in for former Mathare United defender

Former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi on Tuesday led the local football fraternity in mourning the departed former Mathare United and Tusker FC left back David Mwangi.

Mwangi, who also played for Sony Sugar and Ushuru FC, died Monday night at Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru County after a short illness.

His wife Sharon Atieno said that the father of two boys had complained of a "severe headache" before breathing his last at the hospital.

He had last week experienced frequent nose bleeding. A post-mortem is yet to be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

Mwangi played under Kimanzi at Mathare United between 2016 and 2017.

The former Harambee Stars coach said Mwangi was one of the club's best players at the time and that it was a great privilege to have worked with him.

“He is a player I admired so much because he gave me the results I wanted. I am happy it was during my time at the club that we saw the best of him. He was a player of good character and I am proud to have worked with him,” said Kimanzi.

His former team mate Ronald Okoth tweeted: “Gutted to learn about the sudden, untimely demise of my friend, brother and former team mate at Mathare United. David Mwangi Kangi was one of the best, down to earth human beings I’ve ever known in my life. Humbled to have shared many great memories with you Kangi.”

Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) also sent a message of condolence.