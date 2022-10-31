Keep off 'fake' football leaders, Matano warns Namwamba

Veteran coach Robert Matano believes Kenyan football standards have deteriorated because of fake administrators who lack passion for the sport.

Kenya is currently serving a Fifa suspension due to government interference after former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) last year due to alleged misappropriation of funds.

Since then, Kenyan football has been managed by a government appointed committee that oversaw the top tier and second tier leagues.

Matano Monday insisted that officials who served under the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF should not be allowed back into the management of the game.

“We must stop the fake leadership of football in the country right from the grassroots for the sake of the future of our players, coaches, referees and fans,” he said.

The Tusker FC head coach urged all stakeholders to join hands with the new Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to deal with the leadership problem once and for all.

“We need the involvement of all parties concerned. If it continues like this, our players will continue suffering at the expense of people who are in sports for their own benefits. Kenya has some of the best football administrators, but they are sidelined,” Matano added.

Matano, who doubles up as Kenya National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) chairman, said officials who messed up the game should be held to account. He urged Namwamba to clean up the mess by having the Fifa suspension lifted as soon as possible.

The suspension means the country has been barred from fielding any team in any international competition.

Similarly, local referees have been barred from officiating in international assignments. The stalemate has also affected Tusker FC who were barred from competing in the 2022/23 Caf Champions League after winning the 2021/22 Kenyan Premier League title.

“I believe in the new Minister as a person who can bring change since he has been in the sports arena for long. I’ve known him since he was still a student at the University of Nairobi, but I want to remind him to keep off those who messed our football. They should stay away and not come back,” underlined Matano.