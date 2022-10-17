FKF-PL clubs: New season to start in November

The new football season is expected to start next month, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEOs announced Monday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting at a Nairobi hotel, the managers said the league would tentatively start between November 12 and 20.

Fifteen out of 18 top flight clubs were represented in the meeting.

Fc Talanta, Bandari and Nzoia sugar were not represented in the meeting, but sent apologies. Mathare United and Vihiga United who were relegated to the National Super League were also represented in the meeting.

A day after the term of the FKF Transition Committee lapsed, the administrators confirmed that they had met the CEO of the disbanded FKF, Barry Otieno.

The club officials revealed that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had set June 31, 2023 as the final date for league winners to be declared.

The CEOS also agreed that the team that will be on top of the league by then will represent the country in the 2023-24 Caf Champions League because the Kenyan league will not have been completed.

"Looking at the date given by Caf and working back means we should have resumed our leagues between November 12 and 20. Since, we are already late it means we should be playing matches during the World Cup period so as to try and catch up with the Caf calendar," Gor CEO Raymond Oruo, who spoke on behalf of the team, said.

"We are starting the league late but we have got to ensure that we are represented in continental club competitions," he added.

He confirmed that the Fifa Connect Portal will be opened from October 20 to November 30, 2022 for the registration of players by clubs.

Fifa suspended Kenya from all its activities on February 24.

This was due to CS Amina’s decision on November 11 last year to disband the Nick Mwendwa led FKF on grounds of alleged corruption.

She replaced the FKF with a Caretaker Committee that was led by Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera.

The Transition Committee is the body that has since May 13 been running football activities in the country after the expiry of the six-month mandate of the Caretaker Committee.