Gor hand TUK football lesson at Camp Toyoyo

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Gor Mahia Sunday thrashed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 8-1 in a friendly contest at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Nairobi's Jericho estate

On Saturday, the 19 time champions drew 1-1 against Bidco United at Thika County Stadium in Kiambu County.

At Camp Toyoyo, strikers Loyd Khavuchi and Enock Wanyama bagged a brace each, while Sydney Otieno, Parmenus 'Aguero' Ochola and forward Boniface Omondi netted a goal a piece to give Gor the huge win over the students.

Midfielder Peter Otieno netted for TUK via a penalty in the dying minutes of the clash.

"As I had stated severally, I'm not focused match on the results but the way we have been playing and how our young lads are blending with their seniors in the squad," said Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry.