What next for Kenyan football as Transition Committee's term ends, again?

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee’s term in office again lapsed Sunday with still no clear direction the management of the game will take in the country.

Outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had on August 15 extended for the second time in a row the mandate of the Transition Committee headed by General (retired) Maurice Oyugi for another two months.

But this time, its 11 members alongside the seven in the secretariat were less engaged after local clubs unanimously agreed not to feature in any league that is not recognised by Fifa.

The World football governing body suspended Kenya from all its activities on February 24.

This was due to CS Amina’s decision on November 11 last year to disband the Nick Mwendwa led FKF on grounds of alleged corruption.

She replaced the FKF with a Caretaker Committee that was led by Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera.

The Transition Committee is the body that has since May 13 been running football activities in the country after the expiry of the six-month mandate of the Caretaker Committee.

CS Amina had by Sunday not issued a fresh directive regarding the management of the sport in the country.

President William Ruto has nominated former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba as the new CS for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts.

Namwamba, who will be vetted by MPs on Friday from 2.30pm, has hinted at engaging Fifa to have Kenya's suspension lifted.

"Harambee Stars stand banned by Fifa from international football since February 25, 2022. They are missing out on Afcon 2023 qualifiers among other competitions. Fifa should be robustly engaged to solve the impasse even as this ban period is smartly used to reinvigorate local football," tweeted Namwamba a day before his nomination.

He also promised to streamline the Sports Act 2013 should Parliament approve his nomination as a CS.

“On October 9, 2013 as the then Minister for Sports and Youth, I concluded in the Parliament the journey of enacting the Sports Act that targeted to revolutionise Kenyan sports. Nine years later, subject to parliamentary approval, I am ready to help complete the revolution as CS Youth, Sports and the Arts,” tweeted Namwamba on September 28.

While the Transition Committee had on September 29 promised to release a detailed report regarding its achievement and recommendation before the end of its mandate, it was yet to do so by Sunday.

In a meeting with CS Amina at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, the Transition Committee pointed out the development of a draft FKF Constitution as one of its major achievements.

Others include grants advanced to clubs, payment of referees and monetary award to winners of the leagues. It recommended that the draft FKF Constitution it prepared be adopted by the federation.

It also recommended that elections of FKF officials be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF Constitution.

Elsewhere, Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) side Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanzia has called for a speedy resolution of the current impasse.

Speaking after a 3-1 win over Nakuru City Queens to mark the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day on Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, he said keeping the girls in camp for four months has been expensive.

"The caretaker team's run has come to an end and we are waiting for directives from the ministry. They should hasten because the football situation in the country is getting out of hand. We need the league back," said Mwanzia.

"We have a lot of confidence that the new Sporrts CS Ababu Namwamba, knows what is ailing Kenyan football and he will sort it out," added Mwanzia.