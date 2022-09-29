Transition team recommends adoption of new FKF constitution

The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee has recommended that a draft constitution it prepared be adopted by the federation.

The team said it had developed a draft constitution after consultations with the football fraternity in Kenya and recommended that it be shared with Fifa and be subjected to a validation process by members of FKF before being adopted by the General Assembly.

The Transition Committee also stated it had brought football stakeholders together and sensitised them on the Sports Act 2013, which is the core of football management.

It recommended that elections of FKF officials be conducted in compliance with the constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF Constitution.

The recommendations are contained in a progress report the committee released yesterday on Kenyan football with only two weeks remaining before its term ends.

There is a proposal in the draft constitution that a limited company be allowed to run the top leagues.

The committee outlined its achievement for the almost one year it has been in office and promised to release a detailed report before October 15 when its term expires.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed appointed Justice Aaron Ringer as the chairman of the FKF Caretaker Committee on November 12, last year for a term of six months.

The committee’s term was extended on May 13, for two months as a transition team

On July 16, the government further extended the term of the transition committee by two months with Retired General Maurice Oyugi taking over from Ringera.

Some of the achievements the committee outlined were the grants advanced to clubs, payment of referees, monetary award to winners of the leagues and payment of salaries of Harambee Starlets technical bench officials.

The committee stated that it negotiated with Sports Kenya to make Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium available for use by FKF PL clubs and, therefore, solved the challenge of scarcity of match venues experienced by Nairobi-based clubs.