Time is now for Barca as bid for Champions League recovery begins

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho (left) celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during their La Liga match against Valencia CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A 3-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga on Sunday offered a positive start to a crunch week that could prove regenerative if two big games now go Barcelona's way
  • Ansu Fati, back after 11 months out, is leading the charge while Sergio Aguero came off the bench against Valencia to finally make his debut
  • Fati, Pedri, Gavi and Nicolas Gonzalez are among those Barca are dubbing the "Dream Teen" as the club attempt to harness some of the growing optimism and good will surrounding their latest crop of talents

Madrid

