The Greatest of All Time? Messi breaks another world record

Lionel Messi can't stop breaking records.

The Pari Saint-Germain and Argentina forward is not only the most talked about footballer on social media at the moment but also his photo lifting the World Cup trophy has hit a new milestone on Instagram.

Messi was instrumental in Argentina's run to a third World up trophy. He scored twice and opened the scoring in the shootout as Argentina outlasted France 4-2 on post-match penalties in the final on Sunday.

He scored seven goals in the competition in Qatar, one less than France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Messi’s photo on his Instagram page lifting the iconic trophy had attracted 69, 229 052 likes by Wednesday 4pm. The post had also 1,876,981 comments with many fans congratulating the football icon for adding the accolade to his already decorated career.

The previous world record for most "likes" on Instagram was held by photo of an egg at 57,910,069.

The iconic trophy measures 36.8 centimeters high, weighs 6,175 grams and is made of solid, 18-carat gold.

Trophies Messi has won in his football career:

World Cup champion: Argentina, 2022

Copa America champion: Argentina, 2021

Olympic champion: Argentina, 2008

Most goals for Argentina: 98

Most caps for Argentina: 172

World Cup Golden Ball: Argentina, 2014, 2022

Copa America Best Player: Argentina, 2015, 2021

World’s Best Men’s Player of the Decade: 2011-2020

Youngest player to score in a World Cup match

Most World Cup Man of the Match Awards: 11

Most World Cup appearances as captain: 19

Most Ballons d’Or In history: 7 (2021, 2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)

Most World Cup Player of the Match awards: 10 (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

European Golden Shoe winner: 6 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019)

10x La Liga winner: Barcelona

4x UEFA Champions League winner: Barcelona

1x Ligue 1 winner: Paris Saint-Germain

Second-most Champions League goals: 129

Most goals in La Liga history: 474

15-consecutive FIFA World Best XI awards: 2007-2021

Career goals, club: 695

Career assists, club: 332

Career goals, country: 98