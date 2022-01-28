Team Dandora clash with Mlango United in Koth Biro play-off

Team Dandora and Mlango United will Saturday face off in the third-place play-off of the 2021/22 Koth Biro tournament at Ziwani grounds in Nairobi.

The winner of the 3.30pm clash will pocket Sh50,000 while the loser will get Sh20,000.

According to the tournament’s organiser Issah Juma, the final between Leads United and Borussia, initially set for this weekend has been pushed to next weekend since chief guest Raila Odinga will be away in Murang’a for a political rally.

Dandora’s coach Andrew Oloo said Friday that they will go for nothing short of victory in the clash expected to be graced by hundreds of fans.

“We will be going hard again since we do not want to be number four. In every tournament, only the top three teams do earn respect and praise. That is where we want to be,” said Oloo.

He told Nation Sport that the team was assembled by former footballers from Dandora, with the sole purpose of uniting youths through sports.

“Having a strong team in this edition (of Koth Biro tournament) was an initiative by legends from this area. Players were selected from every area to ensure the team represented the face of Dandora. We are very proud of their run thus far,” he said.

In the 40-team tournament, Dandora were pooled in Group 'H' where they finished second with seven points, behind leaders Leads who amassed nine points.

At the knock-out stage, Dandora trounced Kingston FC 5-4 in post-match penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

The coach Oloo’s side then pipped Mathare Combined 5-4 in post-match penalties at the quarter-finals stage after drawing 0-0.

But their chase for the top prize Sh300,000 was halted on Thursday by Borrusia who beat them 4-3 in post-match penalties following a 0-0 draw in normal time of the semi-finals.

Mlango’s coach Steve Mwangi said: “We have prepared just like we have been doing throughout the tournament. We are going for third place.”

The Mlango Kubwa-based team was pooled in Group 'C' where they finished second with 10 points, two behind leaders Borussia.

To reach the third-place play-off stage, coach Mwangi’s side beat Kahawa Wendani 2-0 in the knock-out stage, before edging out 1000 Sportive 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Mlango’s fine run in the tournament was ended by Leads who beat them 3-1 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time of the semi-finals held Thursday.

Coach Mwangi has linked his side's fine run to "team work", adding that victory over Dandora will go a long way in achieving their long term goal of changing the image of Mlango Kubwa.