Team Dandora clash with Mlango United in Koth Biro play-off

Patrick Gitau

Borussia FC's Fredrick Ochieng (right) vies for the ball with Biafra Kamaliza's Patrick Gitau during their Koth Biro Round of 16 match at Ziwani grounds on January 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dandora’s coach Andrew Oloo said Friday that they will go for nothing short of victory in the clash expected to be graced by hundreds of fans
  • Mlango’s fine run in the tournament was ended by Leads who beat them 3-1 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time of the semi-finals held Thursday
  • Coach Mwangi has linked his side's fine run to "team work", adding that victory over Dandora will go a long way in achieving their long term goal of changing the image of Mlango Kubwa

Team Dandora and Mlango United will Saturday face off in the third-place play-off of the 2021/22 Koth Biro tournament at Ziwani grounds in Nairobi. 

