Tanzanian giants Azam interested in Gor Mahia ace

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

  • Azam's interest comes a few days after their rivals Simba SC slapped A Sh100 million transfer fee on former Gor defender Joash ‘Berlin wall’ Onyango after their communication officer Haji Manara revealed confirmed interest from Orlando Pirates of South Africa.
  • Muguna joined Gor from Western Stima in 2017, but left at the end of the season for FK Tirana of Albania. However, the move would later stall due to financial issues and he rejoined the local champions in 2018.

Tanzanian moneybags Azam have revealed that Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna tops their transfer list as they aim to bolster their squad for next season.

