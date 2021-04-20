Simba puts 'Sh100m' price tag on Kenyan international Onyango

Simba SC defender Joash Onyango warms up before the start of their Vodacom Premier League match against Ihefu at the Sokoine stadium in Mbeya, Tanzania on September 6, 2020. Simba won 2-1.

Photo credit: Pool | Simba SC
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former Gor Mahia assistant captain joined Simba in August last year on a free transfer after a salary row with K'Ogalo and has cemented his place at the heart of the defence of 21 times Tanzanian League champions.
  • The deal and the amount of money quoted by Manara has however taken Gor Mahia fans by surprise, with most of them venting their anger on social media platforms on why Onyango was allowed to leave for free.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have sensationally slapped a whooping Sh100 million transfer fee on Kenyan international Joash ‘Berlinwall’ Onyango amid interest from South African club Orlando Pirates.

