Tanzania, Uganda promise memorable 2027 Cup of Nations

Tanzania and Uganda insist they will be ready to stage a memorable Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2027 should the Confederation of African Football (Caf) grant the region the hosting rights.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) second vice president Steven Mnguto and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Executive member Rodgers Byamukama allayed fears the lack of adequate infrastructure in the region could jeopardise their chances.

The two were speaking on the sidelines of an event in Kigali on Wednesday night where Mchezo, a Sports, Entertainment and Technology company commonly known by the brand name betPawa, launched its global headquarters.

With the backing of their respective Heads of State, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have placed a bid, dubbed ‘East Africa Pamoja’, to stage the 24-nation tournament in 2027.

The East African bid faces competition from Algeria, Egypt and Botswana who have also placed bids. Nigeria and Senegal are also believed to be interested in hosting the games.

Byamukama told Nation Sport Uganda will build two stadiums in readiness for the games. He shared his expectations that fans in these three countries will fill up the stadiums when their national teams are playing.

“The Namboole stadium (in Kampala) is undergoing renovation and will be ready in November,” he explained.

“The government will build stadiums in Hoima and Lira. Talks are underway to contract the Turkish company that constructed the Kigali Indoor Arena for the construction job. Most tournaments are played in empty stadiums except when the hosts are playing. Things will be different should we host this tournament.”

Mnguto also shared Tanzania’s plans.

“We plan to host the games in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar. The government will refurbish these stadiums well ahead of time. This tournament is yet to be hosted in East Africa. Caf should award us the hosting rights," Mnguto offered.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa recently announced the matches will be staged in Nairobi and Eldoret.

Ntoudi Mouyelo, Mchezo Managing Director for Africa, said his team will identify areas to partner with African governments and federations to develop sports. Mchezo has a presence in 11 African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Zambia and Lesotho.

He said: “We are here to amplify potential in sports investment, talent development, responsible gaming and technological innovation. The works have already been done by governments such as the Rwandan government, which has very solid and robust sport advancement and investment policies that power the Africa rising concept.”

Among other projects, betPawa are in talks to create partnerships with the Africa Super League, Rwanda Basketball Federation and a number of athletes from Lesotho who will competing at the 2024 Olympics.