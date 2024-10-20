Tanzania pip Kenya to win Cecafa U-20 crown

Kenya’s quest to reclaim the Cecafa Under-20 men’s title continued on Sunday, as they fell 2-1 to hosts Tanzania in the final at Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania came from behind to clinch the title, their third in the history of the championships that began in 1971.

Christened ‘Ngorongoro Heroes’, Tanzania last lifted the trophy in 2019. Kenya has won the championship twice-1975 and 1999, while Uganda is the most successful side in the tournament with five titles, including the last edition held in 2022. Earlier at the same venue, Uganda defeated Burundi 3-1 in the third-place play-off.

In front of a passionate home crowd, midfielder Hassan Beja gave Kenya’s Rising Stars hope for a third title when he found the back of the net two minutes after the restart. But the hosts piled pressure for an equaliser, and their efforts paid off in the 64th minute when Valentino Mashaka scored from close range.

Tanzania grabbed the winner eight minutes from time through Sheikhan Khamis. The win was sweet revenge for ‘Ngorongoro Heroes’, after they lost 2-1 to Kenya at the group stage.

Despite the loss, Kenya qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U20 alongside Tanzania.

Caf is expected to name the hosts of the continental age-group tournament during its ongoing General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

The Afcon U20 will also feature teams from Caf’s Central Zone, South Zone, West “A” Zone, West “B” Zone, and North Zone. It will double up as the qualifiers for the 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup in Chile.

Owing to their brilliant display, Babu stuck with the lineup that has started the last three matches. Goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala maintained his place between the sticks as captain Amos Wanjala led Kenya’s four-man backline that included Baron Oching, Manzur Suleiman, and Rodgers Obussu.

Beja, Kelvin Wangaya, Andres Odhiamo, and William Mwangi formed the midfield, while Laurence Okoth and Aldrine Kibet led Kenya’s attack.

Tanzania dictated the early stages of the tough final, with their first scoring attempt coming inside the first minute when Mashaka watched in disbelief as Wanzala parried his well-taken shot for a fruitless corner kick.

The Rising Stars created their first real threat in the 15th minute when Okoth headed wide Odhiambo’s corner-kick delivery.

Two minutes later, Wangaya missed the target narrowly with a brilliant free-kick after red-hot striker Kibet was brought down. Kenya survived in the 35th minute when Khamis's powerful shot from close range missed the target narrowly to the right.

The Rising Stars broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Beja beat Tanzania goalkeeper Anthony Pemba with a powerful close-range shot.