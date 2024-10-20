Rising Stars play Tanzania in Afcon Under-20 qualifiers final

Kenya will today seek to finish their outstanding campaign in the qualifiers of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under-20 tournament on a high when they play Tanzania in the final of Cecafa region qualifiers from 3pm at Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya Under-20, coached by Salim Babu, remain unbeaten in the two-week tournament.

Today’s final match will be preceded by a third-place play-off match between deposed champions Uganda and Burundi at the same venue.

Kenya Under-20 team, christened ‘Rising Stars’, have already qualified for the 2025 Afcon Under-20 tournament by virtue of reaching the final of the Cecafa regional qualifiers, and winning the title will be double delight for the team.

As per the competition’s rules, the two finalists, Kenya and Tanzania, qualify for the continental showpiece. CAF will name the hosts of the continental age-group tournament on October 22 during its General Assembly in Addis Ababa.

The 2025 Afcon Under-20 tournament will also feature teams from CAF’s Central Zone, South Zone, West “A” Zone, West “B” Zone, and North Zone. The tournament will also double up as the qualifier event for the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, to be hosted in Chile.

Today’s final promises to be an explosive affair as Kenya and Tanzania renew rivalry, with the home team seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered against Kenya in the opening match of Group ‘A’.

After falling to Kenya, Tanzania has had a fine run in the tournament, winning all their four matches. The hosts defeated Uganda 2-1 in a tough semi-final match held at KMC Stadium on Friday.

On the other hand, Kenya thumped Burundi 4-0 in the other semi-final match played on Friday night at Azam Complex.

Except for a goalless draw against Rwanda in the group stage, Kenya have won all their matches in the tournament.

Owing to their brilliant display, Babu is likely to stick with the line-up that has started the last three matches.

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala has been exceptional between the sticks, conceding just one goal thus far. Kenya’s defence, led by captain Amos Wanjala, has been rock-solid, providing Wanzala with excellent cover.

In midfield, Andres Omondi, Kelvin Wangaya, and Hassan Beja have been a joy to watch while William Mwangi has been causing trouble to opponents on the right flank. Spain-based striker Aldrine Kibet has been the talk of town with his beautiful goals.

The Nastic Sports Academy man has scored struck four times -- one against Burundi and a hat-trick against Sudan.

Lifting the Cecafa regional U20 trophy will be a dream come true for Babu, since he promised that the team was going to Tanzania with the sole goal of bringing the title home.

Today’s matches (all at KMC Stadium)

Uganda v Burundi 12 pm