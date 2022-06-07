Talanta players 'sorry' for boycotting league clash, to face Gor Mahia

Newbies FC Talanta will on Wednesday host record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia in a rescheduled match at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

A win for Gor will take them to the third position on the log on 55 points, one above Bandari ahead of the final fixtures this Sunday.

FC Talanta are ninth on 43 points and face Nairobi City Stars in their last game of the weekend.

Talanta were supposed to host Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium on May 15, but the game was called off by the FKF Transition Committee with FC Talanta were already at Bukhungu.

The players were protesting non-payment of salary arrears and match-winning bonuses dating back to last season when they featured in the National Super League.

However, the Club Chief Executive Officer Douglas Ratemo said the management had talked to the players and they were very remorseful about boycotting the duel against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ratemo confirmed that they will honour the rescheduled clash at Kasarani, adding that Gor had promised to take care of all the necessary logistics as part of reimbursing the cost they incurred when they travelled to Kakamega.

"The players had a meeting with the management and were really remorseful on what happened over the weekend. They have resumed training and will host Gor at Kasarani on Wednesday," said Ratemo.

The official added that they found out some players in the squad were responsible in convincing their counterparts to boycott the game against Kakamega Homeboyz, but they have since been forgiven.

Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta said the management had settled part of the players grievances.

"The game is on after the management reached an agreement with the players. Despite the off pitch issues, I expect a good game," said Kenyatta.

Gor Mahia beat FC Talanta 2-0 in the first leg in January at the same venue courtesy of midfielder Austin Odhiambo's double.

K'Ogalo on Sunday had to come from a goal down to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nzoia Sugar.

K'Ogalo midfielder Boniface Omondi said the clash against FC Talanta is vital as they want to finish in third position.

"It has been a tough season but we want to finish it on a high by winning our last two matches so as to finish third. A few matches saw us drop from the title race but a third place finish will be small consolation for our fans," said Omondi.

The title contest between Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz will be decided on Sunday when the league ends with both teams jont top on 60 points.