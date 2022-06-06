FKF-PL: Leopards, City Stars share spoils in Thika

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards and Nairobi City Stars on Monday played out a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clash at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu County.

Simba wa Nairobi's central midfielder Timothy Ouma's fine finish in the 38th minute from Elvis Noor's pass gave his side the lead. However, Leopards substitute Josephat Lopaga restored parity for Ingwe in the 73rd minute.

Lopaga had come on for skipper Eugene Mukangula, who was forced off with an injury in the 25th minute.

The draw saw City Stars, who face FC Talanta in their last match of the season, move to 48 points and have tighten their grip on the fourth place in the log.

City Stars had played out to a barren draw against holders Tusker, before losing to Gor Mahia and KCB in their last three matches.

Youngster Rowland Makat amde his debut for City Stars after replacing Mohamed Omar in the 65th minute.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards were without Belgium coach Patrick Aussems who travelled back to his home country last week.

Leopards assistant coach Tom 'Gaza' Juma led the Big Cats in the game.

However, a number of Leopards' first team players gave the game a wide berth demanding to be paid their May salaries, the Sh12 million promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month and Sh500,000 for emerging runners up in the Madaraka Cup last Wednesday.

The draw saw Leopards leapfrog Sofapaka to occupy sixth place on 46 points.

Ingwe face Nzoia Sugar in their last game of the season at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Nairobi City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti praised his charges for the good display in the game, but blamed defensive lapses for the Leopards equaliser.

"We played well and today gave some of our players who have not featured much this season a chance and they did well. The goal we conceded was because we didn’t defend well, but I'm happy this season we shall finish in the top five which is better than our position last season," said Muyoti.

His opposite number Juma bemoaned missed chances in the game.