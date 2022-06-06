NSL: APS Bomet maintain top spot

National Super League (NSL) leaders Administration Police Service-Bomet’s head coach Charles Odero has called on his players to remain focused in the remaining matches after an opening three-point led at the top.

The Bomet County based side maintained their good run on Sunday after edging Kibera Black Stars 1-0 in round 29. The win saw them stretch their winning streak to five matches.

They top the standings with 56 points from 28 matches and have a game in hand against relegation-threatened Coastal Heroes.

“All we need now is to win all the remaining matches with maximum goals. The players have done their best but they need to be more focused in the remaining matches," said the experienced tactician.

“We will approach the match with the mentality of lifting the title and will not at all underrate anyone”.

Fortune Sacco, who beat Zoo 3-2, are second with 53 points managed from 28 matches.

Newcomers Naivas FC lie third on the log with 44 points amassed from 28 matches. They have a game at hand against Murang’a Seal.

Premiership hopefuls Shabana FC dropped crucial points after battling to a 1-1 draw against their rivals Gusii FC and are now ranked eighth with 40 points. Gusii are at position 17 on 27 points.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Gusii head coach Kassim Junior lauded his boys for stopping the former top flight club.

"It is difficult to collect all the three points in a derby. I am proud we came from a goal down to go back with one point," said Junior.

His Shabana counterpart Sammy Okoth blamed his charges for lacking focus.

“To be very honest, we played very good football today despite a few mistakes which are normal in any match," he stated.

In their earlier assignments, Shabana lost 2-1 to Mara Sugar before they registered a 1-1 draw against Murang’a Seal.

Silibwet, who have witnessed dwindling fortunes in recent weeks, beat former Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United 2-0 to move to position 15.

Vihiga United head coach Mike Mururi said they will go back to the drawing board with an aim of rectifying the mistakes.

“We lost three points but we want to recover by collecting maximum points in our subsequent assignments. We want to take all our remaining matches seriously,” he noted.

Results