NSL: Shabana drop points in Gusii Derby

Premiership hopefuls Shabana FC again dropped crucial points after battling to a 1-1 draw against their rivals Gusii FC on Sunday at Awendo Stadium in Migori County in their National Super League (NSL) match.



On Wednesday, Shabana's match against Fortune Sacco failed to kick-off as Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County was being used to host the county Madaraka Day celebrations.

At Awendo Stadium, Shabana opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Frank Ouya, before the visitors equalised in the 80 minute through Joshua Ratemo.

Speaking after the match, Gusii head coach Kassim Junior lauded his boys for ‘displaying quality football’.

“It is difficult to collect all the three points in a derby. I am proud we came from a goal down to go back with one point," said Junior.

Similar sentiments were issued by his Shbana counterpart Sammy Okoth, who however blamed his charges for lacking focus.

“To be very honest, we played very good football today despite a few mistakes which are normal in any match," he stated.

Following the draw Shabana are now ranked eighth on the log with 39 points. Administration Police Service-Bomet top the standings with 53 points garnered from 27 matches.

They are followed by Fortune Sacco who have managed 50 points from as many matches.

Gusii are at position 17 on 26 points. In their next matches on Sunday , Shabana will tour SS Assad, while Gusii will host Zoo at Migori Stadium.

Bombers win at last

Elsewhere, Meru Bombers beat Mavoko Youth 1-0 to register their first Football Kenya Federation Division 2 Northern Zone pool B league win this season at Kaaga MCK grounds, Meru.

Ismael Muriuki converted from a free kick after striker Mike Njoroge was fouled at the edge of the box in the 70th minute.

Meru Bombers players celebrate after scoring a goal against Mavoko Youth FC during their FKF Division 2 Northern Zone pool B league match at Kaaga MCK grounds on June 5, 2022. Meru Bombers won 1-0. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The slim win at home lifted the team spirits after picking just two points in their first seven matches, leaving them lying at the bottom of the 18 club league.

Bombers, who finished sixth last season, piled the pressure on their opponents, earning 11 corners against Mavoko’s two in the first half as they pushed forward.

The home side were frustrated by a young Mavoko side that missed key players, among them injured first choice keeper Daniel Makai, team captain William Savali and midfielder Ali Saha.

Bombers chairman Boniface Ouma said they were still working on the team’s chemistry after they offloaded nearly their entire squad after last season’s campaign.

“The boys had been yearning for their first win and were praying for it during training. We are very happy to register the first win. It will boost the team’s morale,” he said.

Mavoko coach James Mutani who was sent off after an exchange with the referee, welcomed the outcome, but blamed the loss on poor officiating.

“It’s not that we do not concede defeat, but the officiating was skewed. The referee had many stoppages that affected the momentum.