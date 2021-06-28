Switzerland beat world champions France to storm Euro 2020 quarters

Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrates the team's win

Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrates the team's win after their Uefa Euro 2020 round of 16 match against France at the National Arena in Bucharest on June 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Justin Setterfield | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mbappe, the star of France's World Cup triumph in 2018, had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Yann Sommer as Switzerland won a European Championship knockout tie for the very first time
  • Paul Pogba's sensational curling effort made it 3-1, but Switzerland forced extra time as Seferovic grabbed his second of the game before Gavranovic levelled in the final minute
  • Remarkably, Coman nearly won the game with the final kick, rattling the crossbar right at the end of injury time

Bucharest, Romania 

