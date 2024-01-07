Struggling Zetech will be ‘very active’ in the transfer window

Zetech Sparks coach Bernard Kitolo says they will be active during the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier Leagues (FKF-WPL) transfer window that opens Monday.

At the start of the season, Zetech suffered a setback with the loss of five key players resulting in a stretch of poor results.

Captain Puren Alukwe, who plays as a winger, Mercy Kinuthia (midfielder), and Lavender Okeyo (defender) joined Kenya Police Bullets as Elizabeth Khisa (midfielder) signed for Bunda Queens in the Tanzania Women Premier League.

“This decision is driven by the team's struggle to secure goals throughout the season. Experienced players left abruptly, and this was a big blow. I couldn't sign new players as the transfer window was already closed. We will be very active,” said Kitolo..

He plans to sign at least two strikers. “We really need to work on our scoring in order to get out of the relegation zone. Most of the players played in off positions in the first leg. I have already identified the new players who will join the team,” added Kitolo.

Zetech sit ninth on the league table on same nine points with debutants Bungoma Queens and Bunyore Starlets.

The team's performance so far has been marked by two victories and two draws, with five losses contributing to their current standing.