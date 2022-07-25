Striker Felix Oluoch signs for Bandari after leaving Sharks

Red-hot striker Felix Oluoch says he is keen on helping his new club Bandari FC win the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title and also emerge the top scorer.

The former Chemelil Sugar and Nzoia Sugar man joined the Dockers on a three-year contract. Monday hours after announcing his exit from Kariobangi Sharks on Twitter.

“I am happy to be here (Bandari). I talked to the coach (Anthony Kimani) regarding his plans for this team and it resonates with mine. We both want to win the title and I feel like this is the right place to achieve that. I am here to deliver the title and golden boots having come close last season," said Oluoch.

He joined Sharks at the start of the 2021/22 FKF-PL season from the now promoted Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet having notched 14 goals.

He became an instant hit in the top flight league, scoring five goals in their opening five matches of the season, and was thus seen as the right replacement of the 2020/21 FKF-PL top scorer Eric Kapaito.

Kapaito, who then bagged the Golden Boot with 24 goals, ditched Sharks for Ethiopia Premier League side Abra Minch City.

Oluoch's season with Sharks was riddled with injuries, which saw him miss 13 matches.

His 12 goals placed him third in the scorers chart, behind Kenya Police's Cliffton Miheso (15 goals) and KCB’s Derrick Otanga (16 goals).

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, Otanga admitted that had the former APS Bomet man been available in the entire season, he would have beaten him to the accolade.

Oluoch paid glowing tribute to Sharks.

“Goodbyes are hard to say. It was an honour putting on this special jersey. We have been together through ups and downs and maybe this is the right time to take another challenge. Ahsante sana (Thank you very much) Sharks," said the striker via his official Twitter account.

Sharks on their official Twitter account wished him well saying: “Passionate goal poacher Felix Oluoch is saying goodbye to the club. Since joining in 2021, he featured 24 times and scored 12 goals. Thank you and good luck in your next destination.”

He became the latest player to exit coach William Muluya’s side during this transfer period after Brian Olang’o, Brandon Obiero, Doglas Mokaya, Boniface Onyango, Patilah Omoto, Ziyadi Kiwanuki, Eric Mmata and Enock Wanyama.

Sharks finished 11th last season on 41 points. Bandari, who finished fourth with 54 points, are yet to win the FKF-PL title.

The dockers also unveiled Kenya internationals Omar Somobwana and Mohamed Abeid on two-year deals.

Bandari has also recalled Wilberforce Lugogo and Hamid Mohammed aftera year-long loan from Sofapaka.